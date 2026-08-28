China’s top economic planner criticizes ‘China squeeze’ narrative peddled to preserve Western hegemony

A view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai Photo: VCG

China's top economic planner on Friday rejected the so-called "China squeeze" narrative promoted by the US and some Western countries, saying the accusation is aimed at preserving their own hegemony and does not stand up to scrutiny. It also said China will continue to make greater contributions to global development and human progress.The remarks were made by Li Chao, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at a press conference on Friday."The so-called 'China squeeze' narrative is yet another attack and smear against China rooted in zero-sum thinking. Its purpose is to preserve their own hegemony, attack or even deny other countries' legitimate right to development, and undermine the broader cause of global cooperation," Li said.China has remained firmly committed to advancing Chinese modernization based on its own national conditions and development needs, Li said, noting that there is no one-size-fits-all model or standard for modernization."Under the logic of the 'China squeeze' narrative, every country would have to pursue modernization under the same model and by the same standards, otherwise it would be seen as squeezing the development space of others. Such logic is fundamentally flawed," Li said. "As a country with a population of more than 1.4 billion, China has always pursued industrialization with the aim of meeting the people's growing aspirations for a better life, while consistently focusing economic development on the real economy, Li said.Li stressed that China has remained firmly committed to contributing to global development and prosperity, while serving as a partner of the Global South in its modernization drive and sharing development opportunities with other countries. Through concrete actions, China has supported countries in pursuing modernization paths suited to their own national conditions.China has taken practical steps to help developing countries advance industrialization and green development, Li said, adding that China's contributions are tangible and the opportunities it provides are readily felt.In the first seven months of this year, China's imports and exports with more than 180 countries and regions registered growth. Looking ahead, China will continue to make greater contributions to global development and human progress, Li said.Global Times