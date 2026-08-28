Training program in Taiyuan enhances global engineers' capacity for low-carbon energy cooperation

The 2026 Engineering Capacity Building Program for Low-Carbon Energy opened in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, on August 17, 2026, hosted by the Chinese Society of Engineers (CSE). More than 60 participants, including engineers from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries, attended the opening ceremony.



Themed "Low Carbon Energy, United by Engineering," the event builds a platform for technical exchange, institutional learning and cultural interaction. It facilitates joint exploration on cutting-edge low carbon energy technologies, discussion on international mutual recognition of engineers, and practical cooperation.



During the ceremony, Jin Zhixin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, shared China's advanced practices in technological upgrading, intelligent coal engineering and green mining. Combining macro development perspectives and typical mega-project cases, he illustrated the country's efforts in building new-quality productive forces and securing energy supply through low-carbon industrial transformation. His sharing effectively broadened international engineers' professional vision for cross-border energy cooperation.



When the session came to an end, participants shared their key takeaways from lectures and site visits. Engineers from multiple countries reflected on applicable low-carbon technologies for home markets, potential bilateral cooperation directions, and practical suggestions for future training programs.



Haseeb Ahmad, a production engineer from Pakistan, gained valuable insights from field demonstrations of virtual power plants and geothermal building temperature control technologies for Pakistan's energy transition. He stresses Pakistan's electric vehicle rollout should be embedded within smart-energy systems. He sees sound China-Pakistan cooperation potential across renewables and the full EV industry chain, and advocates more hands-on demos for future events.



Guan Yu, Associate Professor at Taiyuan University of Technology specializing in low‑carbon energy conversion, was inspired by local coking-hydrogen circular-economy projects. In multinational exchanges, he discussed new energy absorption and AI enabled power systems. He also pointed out conflicting national rules hinder engineer qualification mutual recognition, and such training builds institutional trust.



Henry Hu, supervisor at Cambodia's Excellence Technical Training School, was impressed by carbon recycling and intelligent automated production technologies. Solar and wind deployment, in his assessment, could substantially mitigate Cambodia's persistent power shortages. He noted, beyond technical upskilling, the program facilitated people-to-people exchanges that lay solid foundations for regional low carbon collaboration.



Liow Jian Fei (Marcus), a Malaysian engineer, took note of immersion liquid cooling systems at Taiyuan Supercomputing Centre and China's Antarctic clean energy solutions. He considers virtual power plants suitable to diversify Malaysia's renewable energy mix. He pinpoints inconsistent professional engineer assessment criteria as a core obstacle to international qualification mutual recognition. To improve knowledge sharing, he proposes smaller site-visit groups to boost interaction and stresses mutual learning for countries of different development levels.



The six-day event yielded productive technical exchanges and built valuable professional links among global engineers. It sets a solid foundation for deeper joint efforts to advance inclusive global low-carbon transition.





