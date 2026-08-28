REPT BATTERO’s H1 2026 net profit reaches 778 million yuan, surpassing full-year 2025 profit

REPT BATTERO’s Manufacturing Base

REPT BATTERO (0666.HK) announced its interim results on August 26, 2026. In the first half of the year, the company generated revenue of 14.916 billion yuan ($2.22 billion), up 57.2 percent year-on-year. Net profit reached 778 million yuan ($115.8 million), exceeding the level recorded for the full year of 2025.The company attributed its strong performance primarily to continued growth in power and energy storage battery shipments. Total battery shipments reached 42.7 GWh in the first half of 2026, up 31.8 percent year-on-year. Power battery shipments rose 14.8 percent to 15.5 GWh, with related revenue increasing by 29.8 percent. Energy storage battery shipments grew 43.9 percent to 27.2 GWh, while related revenue surged by 81.5 percent.As sales expanded and capacity utilization improved, economies of scale became increasingly evident. Gross profit rose by 138.8 percent year-on-year to 1.98 billion yuan ($294.6 million), while net cash generated from operating activities increased significantly to 3.46 billion yuan ($514.9 million), reflecting continued improvements in both profitability and cash generation.