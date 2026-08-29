Iraqi, Omani FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz, US sanctions

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call on Friday with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to discuss regional developments and the outcomes of Omani-Iranian talks in Tehran, said the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.



Hussein listened to a briefing on the Omani-Iranian talks, particularly the understandings reached on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said in a statement.



The two ministers discussed the proposed US sanctions restricting economic and financial dealings with Iran and their potential impact on the region, it added.



Both sides stressed the importance of dialogue among the countries concerned to address escalating tensions and contain their repercussions, it said.



They also agreed to continue communication and coordination to support efforts aimed at containing tensions and enhancing stability in the region.



Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry urged countries not to join Washington's unilateral sanctions against Iran, saying they violate the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and human rights.

