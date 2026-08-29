Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru sign declaration on strategic minerals

Mining authorities from Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru signed a joint declaration Friday to strengthen regional cooperation on strategic minerals amid growing global demand linked to energy transition and new technologies.



The declaration calls for responsible investment, stronger supply chains and expanded technical cooperation to tap the region's potential in minerals such as copper and lithium, which are essential for high-tech equipment.



It was signed by Chilean Economy and Mining Minister Daniel Mas, Argentine Mining Secretary Luis Lucero, Bolivian Deputy Minister of Mining Policy, Regulation and Oversight Walter Landivar, and Peruvian Energy and Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno.



Mas said the energy transition and the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure could increase demand for critical minerals by 400 to 600 percent over the next decade, making stable global supplies increasingly important.



The agreement establishes working groups to exchange geological information, coordinate oversight criteria and sectoral policies, and develop specialized human capital.



The four countries also agreed to seek technical and financial support from multilateral organizations for joint research, development and innovation projects.

