UN envoy calls for stepped-up int'l security support for Haiti

The UN secretary-general's special representative for Haiti, Ruiz Massieu (on screens), speaks via a video link at a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, Aug. 28, 2026. Massieu on Friday called for stepped-up international security support for the country following a gang massacre that killed at least 47 people. (Loey Felipe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

The top UN envoy for Haiti on Friday called for stepped-up international security support for the country following a gang massacre that killed at least 47 people.Ruiz Massieu, the UN secretary general's special representative and head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, made the appeal at an urgent Security Council meeting after gangs killed at least 47 people in the commune of Kenscoff, overlooking the capital Port-au-Prince, earlier this week."This latest heartbreaking episode is a stark reminder of the urgent need to further strengthen international security support for Haiti," he said.Haitian authorities on Wednesday brought together the Haitian National Police, Haitian Armed Forces and the multinational Gang Suppression Force (GSF) to assess the situation and coordinate operations. The GSF will strengthen its presence in the Port-au-Prince area, while national security forces will reinforce their deployment in Kenscoff, said Massieu."National security institutions cannot be left to confront this threat without adequate support. The GSF represents a critical component of the international response authorized by this (Security) Council. Its swift and full deployment is of the essence," he said.Massieu stressed that sustained cooperation between Haitian authorities and the GSF would be essential to protect communities and restore public confidence.The attack came at a critical moment in Haiti's political transition. Without improved security, efforts to strengthen governance, advance the political process and prepare for elections will remain severely constrained, he said.However, security operations alone cannot deliver lasting stability, Massieu warned. They must be accompanied by efforts to restore state authority and basic services, reopen schools and health facilities, create livelihood opportunities and reduce community violence.He also called for credible pathways for disengagement from gangs, particularly for children and young people recruited and exploited by them, as well as accountability for those responsible for gang violence and those who finance and arm the gangs.The activation of specialized judicial units to investigate mass crimes, sexual violence and financial crimes will be crucial to strengthening the rule of law and restoring public confidence in state institutions, he said."The United Nations remains fully committed to supporting Haitian-led efforts to improve security, advance the political process and create the conditions necessary for a peaceful, inclusive and stable country," said Massieu.