China's Yuan among 3 triple-gold winners at junior diving worlds

China's Yuan Qingcheng, Russia's Miroslav Kiselev and Mexico's Mia Cueva Lobato each claimed three gold medals as the 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships concluded here on Friday.



On the final day, Germany's Hans Bollmann won the boys' Group B 1m springboard, with Mexico's Ian Nava Gutierrez and Miguel Sanchez Correa taking silver and bronze.



In the girls' Group A platform, Russia's Aleksandra Kedrina claimed gold, while Australians Maggie Grey and Kayla Davies finished second and third.



As the competition concluded, the 14-year-old Yuan won the girls' Group B platform, took the girls' synchro platform title along with 13-year-old Jiang Yuehan, and joined Xie Jianyi, Nie Jun and Kan Zilong to win the mixed team event.



Kiselev, 14, won the boys' Group B 3m springboard, platform and synchro platform titles.



Mia Cueva Lobato, 15, collected golds in the girls' Group B 1m and 3m springboard events and teamed up with her twin sister Lia Cueva Lobato to win the girls' synchro 3m springboard.



After the eight-day competition, Russia led the medal table with six golds, three silvers and two bronzes. Mexico finished second with 3-5-4. China placed third with 3-3-2, followed by Germany with 3-1-1 and Canada with 1-1-2.

