2026 Fan Expo Canada held in Toronto

A man takes a selfie with a LEGO Pikachu on display at the 2026 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 28, 2026. As a major comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming event in Canada, this annual convention runs from Aug. 27 to 30, drawing thousands of fans from around the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view LEGO creations on display at the 2026 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 28, 2026. As a major comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming event in Canada, this annual convention runs from Aug. 27 to 30, drawing thousands of fans from around the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cosplayer (R) interacts with people at the 2026 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 28, 2026. As a major comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming event in Canada, this annual convention runs from Aug. 27 to 30, drawing thousands of fans from around the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)