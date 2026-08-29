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Temperatures soar as heatwave grips Resen, North Macedonia
By Xinhua Published: Aug 29, 2026 11:21 AM
People enjoy themselves at the shore of Prespa Lake, Resen, North Macedonia, Aug. 28, 2026. Temperatures soar as a heatwave grips the region, with hot summer conditions prevailing across the area. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at the shore of Prespa Lake, Resen, North Macedonia, Aug. 28, 2026. Temperatures soar as a heatwave grips the region, with hot summer conditions prevailing across the area. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)


People enjoy themselves at the shore of Prespa Lake, Resen, North Macedonia, Aug. 28, 2026. Temperatures soar as a heatwave grips the region, with hot summer conditions prevailing across the area. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at the shore of Prespa Lake, Resen, North Macedonia, Aug. 28, 2026. Temperatures soar as a heatwave grips the region, with hot summer conditions prevailing across the area. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)



People enjoy themselves at the shore of Prespa Lake, Resen, North Macedonia, Aug. 28, 2026. Temperatures soar as a heatwave grips the region, with hot summer conditions prevailing across the area. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at the shore of Prespa Lake, Resen, North Macedonia, Aug. 28, 2026. Temperatures soar as a heatwave grips the region, with hot summer conditions prevailing across the area. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)