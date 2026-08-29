Nopal Fair 2026 opens in Mexico City

People visit the Nopal Fair 2026 in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. The event opened here on Friday. The three-day event brings together 140 producers to showcase and sell nopal and processed nopal products, as well as cultural and educational activities. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A man cleans nopales at the Nopal Fair 2026 in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. The event opened here on Friday. The three-day event brings together 140 producers to showcase and sell nopal and processed nopal products, as well as cultural and educational activities. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Women make nopal-themed embroidery at the Nopal Fair 2026 in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. The event opened here on Friday. The three-day event brings together 140 producers to showcase and sell nopal and processed nopal products, as well as cultural and educational activities. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A man cleans nopales at the Nopal Fair 2026 in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2026. The event opened here on Friday. The three-day event brings together 140 producers to showcase and sell nopal and processed nopal products, as well as cultural and educational activities. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)