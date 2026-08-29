China-Kyrgyzstan economic and trade cooperation enters new stage of high-quality devt, overseas Chinese businessman says

Li Quanjun, head of the China-Kyrgyzstan enterprises association in Bishkek: Photo: Courtesy of Li Quanjun

Economic and trade cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan has evolved from early small-scale border trade to a period of high-quality development including infrastructure construction and new-energy investment, Li Quanjun, head of the China-Kyrgyzstan enterprises co-association in Bishkek, told the Global Times, calling for Kyrgyzstan to further relax visa restrictions for Chinese travelers to unlock huge cross-border tourism consumption potential and deepen people-to-people bonds between the two countries.As a veteran overseas Chinese businessman who arrived in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, in 1996, Li has spent nearly three decades witnessing every leap in China-Kyrgyzstan economic and trade relations.Official data showed that China has long been Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner, its largest source of imports, and its largest source of foreign investment. Last year, bilateral trade reached a record high of $27.2 billion, up approximately 20 percent year-on-year. Trade between China and Kyrgyzstan accounted for a quarter of China’s total trade with Central Asian countries.According to Li, behind the surge in numbers lies a qualitative transformation in cooperation: the role of Chinese enterprises has shifted from trade intermediaries to deep participants in local economic development. “We are not just doing business; we are building a community with a shared future,” Li emphasized.He cited several flagship examples of this evolution. In the Chui region, a 100-MW solar station with Chinese participation connected to the grid in late 2025 and now powers nearly 30,000 households. Meanwhile, a waste-to-energy plant invested in and built by Chinese company Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection in Bishkek has brought cleaner air, reliable waste management, and additional electricity to thousands of households.These projects not only address Kyrgyzstan’s energy needs but also demonstrate China’s commitment to green, low-carbon development in Central Asia. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is particularly vital for a country that has historically faced power shortages, and Chinese technology is helping bridge that gap efficiently and sustainably, Li said.In addition, Li said the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will help turn the landlocked Central Asian country into a vital trade corridor with access to seaports, bringing unprecedented opportunities for regional connectivity and economic growth. The railway is expected to reduce freight costs, shorten delivery times between Asia and Europe, and position Kyrgyzstan as a key logistics hub, thereby diversifying its economy beyond traditional sectors like agriculture and mining, he said.From infrastructure and healthcare to education to agriculture, Chinese enterprises have become an integral part of Kyrgyzstan’s development landscape, bringing advanced technology, management expertise, and much-needed capital, Li said.Speaking about the upcoming 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Li said that its foundational principles of non-interference, respect for sovereignty and advocacy for a multipolar world have fostered an atmosphere of mutual respect among member states. He noted that the organization has delivered real dividends to countries like Kyrgyzstan, which has seen its economy bolstered by cooperation within the SCO framework. “The Shanghai Spirit is not just a slogan; it is a practice that has improved the lives of millions,” he said.His most pressing expectation for the summit is that Kyrgyzstan will introduce visa-free entry for Chinese tourists and business personnel. “If every Chinese tourist spends an average of $1,500 and millions visit each year, it will comprehensively boost local hotels, catering, and the broader services sector,” Li said. He believes such a policy would not only bring economic benefits but also enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.“Nothing can replace face-to-face interaction as the foundation of stable, long-term friendship,” he added. With easier travel, more Chinese entrepreneurs and investors will be able to explore opportunities on the ground, while Kyrgyz students and professionals can more readily access China’s vast market and educational resources, he said.