Officer killed in US South Carolina park shooting

A police officer was killed and a second was injured Saturday in a shooting at a park in Columbia, the US state of South Carolina, according to police.



Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook confirmed that the suspect also died.



The incident occurred at Southeast Park on Hazelwood Road in the city as two officers responded to a reported domestic dispute, Holbrook said at a press conference.



Police said the scene was secure around 12 p.m. local time. Law enforcement asked the public to avoid the area as investigations continued.

