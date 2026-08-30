People attend Bull Run in Spain

People attend the Bull Run on a street of San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Running of the bulls is a traditional event held in many towns and cities across Spain, often as part of local festivals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People attend the Bull Run on a street of San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Running of the bulls is a traditional event held in many towns and cities across Spain, often as part of local festivals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People attend the Bull Run on a street of San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Running of the bulls is a traditional event held in many towns and cities across Spain, often as part of local festivals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)