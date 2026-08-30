Road protection intensified in mudslide-hit area in Gyirong

Gabion baskets are unloaded at the mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. Staff members stepped up efforts on Saturday to install rock-filled gabion baskets along roadsides to keep falling rocks and debris out of roadways in the mudslide-hit area. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Staff members arrange gabion baskets at the mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. Staff members stepped up efforts on Saturday to install rock-filled gabion baskets along roadsides to keep falling rocks and debris out of roadways in the mudslide-hit area. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Staff members move gabion baskets at the mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. Staff members stepped up efforts on Saturday to install rock-filled gabion baskets along roadsides to keep falling rocks and debris out of roadways in the mudslide-hit area. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Gabion baskets are unloaded at the mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. Staff members stepped up efforts on Saturday to install rock-filled gabion baskets along roadsides to keep falling rocks and debris out of roadways in the mudslide-hit area. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)