PHOTO / CHINA
All-out efforts underway to restore communication infrastructure affected by mudslide in Gyirong
By Xinhua Published: Aug 30, 2026 08:08 AM
A staff member works on a base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


A staff member works on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


Staff members work on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Staff members work on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


A staff member works on a base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


A staff member tests fiber-optic cables in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member tests fiber-optic cables in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


A staff member works on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)