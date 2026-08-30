All-out efforts underway to restore communication infrastructure affected by mudslide in Gyirong

A staff member works on a base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Staff members work on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member tests fiber-optic cables in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A staff member works on a signal base station in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. The telecommunication sector has been making all-out efforts to restore the communication infrastructure affected by the mudslide in Gyirong, and to ensure unimpeded emergency communications. So far, one base station has been restored, and 3 new base stations have been built. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)