Cutting-edge technologies showcased at 2026 China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang

A staff member operates a power inspection robot with vocal commands at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

People learn about a floating wind power facility at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

People watch robotic dogs' performance at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

A girl tries to ride a robotic dog at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

Children try smart robots for assisted mobility at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

Children get hands-on experience with a smart driving simulator at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua

A boy learns about the internal structure of a robot with its covering parts removed at the 2026 China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Friday, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies in several key sectors including computing power infrastructure, data supply, model-driven innovation, security safeguards, and intelligent experiences. Photo: Xinhua