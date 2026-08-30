15 Tanzanian teachers win China-supported digital teaching contest

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian addresses the award ceremony of the China-supported digital teaching competition for Tanzanian teachers at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Aug. 28, 2026. Fifteen outstanding Tanzanian educators emerged as winners from more than 200 contestants at a China-supported digital teaching competition, which concluded with an award ceremony at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) on Friday. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

Fifteen outstanding Tanzanian educators emerged as winners from more than 200 contestants at a China-supported digital teaching competition, which concluded with an award ceremony at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) on Friday.Since its launch in late April, the competition, jointly organized by the China-Africa Regional Center for Digital Education Cooperation at Zhejiang Normal University, UDSM, and the Institute of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism, has evaluated entries through teaching designs and videos demonstrating the application of digital technologies in teaching.A total of 222 primary, secondary, and higher-education teachers from 22 regions across Tanzania participated in the preliminary round, with 90 teachers advancing to the final round.Over two days of face-to-face competition, the finalists were assessed through lesson presentations, simulated teaching sessions, and question-and-answer discussions. After a rigorous evaluation, the top 15 teachers were selected.According to Huang Xiao, acting director of the China-Africa Regional Center for Digital Education Cooperation at Zhejiang Normal University, the competition focused on the practical application of digital technologies in real-world teaching and created a new paradigm for improving teachers' digital competence through technology-enabled teaching practice.Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said digital technology is transforming education, industries and societies, making digital skills increasingly important for teachers and learners. She added that China will continue to support Tanzania's educational development and promote deeper cooperation in digital education, science, and technology.

Tanzanian teachers attend the final round and award ceremony of the China-supported digital teaching competition held at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Aug. 28, 2026. Fifteen outstanding Tanzanian educators emerged as winners from more than 200 contestants at a China-supported digital teaching competition, which concluded with an award ceremony at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) on Friday. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)