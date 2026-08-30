International visitors embrace TCM in Sanya

A foreigner experiences traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapy at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of TCM in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. In recent years, thanks to the policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port, more international visitors have come to Sanya Hospital of TCM and its affiliated Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of TCM to learn TCM techniques and experience TCM treatments. As one of China's first national bases for exporting TCM services, the hospital and its affiliated sanatorium offer TCM treatments such as acupuncture, tuina massage and bone setting, while providing international training programs in TCM. In the first half of 2026, they received more than 8,000 international visitors. Meanwhile, Sanya's TCM services are expanding overseas, with practitioners providing treatments and training in countries including Kazakhstan, France, Canada and Cabo Verde. TCM is becoming a distinctive link connecting Sanya with the world. Photo: Xinhua

An international student experiences traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatments at Sanya Hospital of TCM in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences acupuncture at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A doctor (2nd R) instructs international students in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatments at Sanya Hospital of TCM in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

An international student learns traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatments at Sanya Hospital of TCM in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) diagnosis at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of TCM in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences cupping therapy at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences cupping therapy at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences acupuncture at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

International students learn acupuncture treatments at Sanya Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences tuina massage at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences bone setting treatment at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences warm needle moxibustion at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A foreigner experiences pulse diagnosis at Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows a view of Sanya International Friendship Sanatorium of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Photo: Xinhua