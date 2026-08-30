Port Day event held in Vancouver, Canada

A tugboat performs high-speed turns during a marine demonstration at the Port Day event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 29, 2026. The annual event showcased the local maritime industry and its role in moving Canadian trade, featuring marine demonstrations and interactive exhibits that allowed the public to learn about local port operations and safety practices. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Tugboats take part in a marine demonstration during the Port Day event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 29, 2026. The annual event showcased the local maritime industry and its role in moving Canadian trade, featuring marine demonstrations and interactive exhibits that allowed the public to learn about local port operations and safety practices. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Tugboats maneuver during a marine demonstration at the Port Day event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 29, 2026. The annual event showcased the local maritime industry and its role in moving Canadian trade, featuring marine demonstrations and interactive exhibits that allowed the public to learn about local port operations and safety practices. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors experience a maritime simulator during the Port Day event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 29, 2026. The annual event showcased the local maritime industry and its role in moving Canadian trade, featuring marine demonstrations and interactive exhibits that allowed the public to learn about local port operations and safety practices. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Boats take part in a marine demonstration during the Port Day event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 29, 2026. The annual event showcased the local maritime industry and its role in moving Canadian trade, featuring marine demonstrations and interactive exhibits that allowed the public to learn about local port operations and safety practices. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)