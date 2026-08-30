Highlights of MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026

Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi of Italy celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Riders compete during the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain competes during the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain reacts before the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain reacts after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

BK8 Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua