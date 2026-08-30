PHOTO / SPORT
Highlights of MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026
By Xinhua Published: Aug 30, 2026 10:25 AM
Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi of Italy celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi of Italy celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Riders compete during the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Riders compete during the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain competes during the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain competes during the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain reacts before the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain reacts before the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain reacts after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain reacts after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


BK8 Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

BK8 Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez of Spain celebrates after the sprint race of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026 at Motorland Aragon Circuit, Alcaniz, Spain, Aug. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua