More than 10,000 take part in annual Bubble Run in Los Angeles

People participate in the Bubble Run in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Aug. 29, 2026. More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
Children participate in the Bubble Run in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Aug. 29, 2026. More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
Children participate in the Bubble Run in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Aug. 29, 2026. More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)