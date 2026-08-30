More than 10,000 take part in annual Bubble Run in Los Angeles

People participate in the Bubble Run in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Aug. 29, 2026. More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun.The Bubble Run is a family-friendly, non-competitive 5-km event featuring participants running and walking through clouds of colorful bubbles.Held in cities across the United States each year, the event brings together runners, walkers, children and grandparents for a fun-filled day.According to the organizer, more than 1 million people have participated in the event so far, which has been held in more than 80 cities across the United States.

Children participate in the Bubble Run in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Aug. 29, 2026. More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Children participate in the Bubble Run in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Aug. 29, 2026. More than 10,000 people took part in the annual Bubble Run on Saturday at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, enjoying a day of running, colorful bubbles and family fun. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)