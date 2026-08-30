Various departments prepare for upcoming new semester across China

Teachers decorate a blackboard at a middle school in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 29, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

Students clean a classroom at a primary school in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Teachers decorate a classroom at a kindergarten in Qinyang City of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 28, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A staff member arranges desks and chairs at a primary school in Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members clean the stairs at a primary school in Zhalantun City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A teacher decorates a classroom at a primary school in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 28, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Teachers check the textbooks for the upcoming new semester at a primary school in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 28, 2026. Various departments across the country are getting ready for the upcoming new semester. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)