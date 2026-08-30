A glimpse of smart factories in China's Tianjin

A worker works at a workshop of a household goods company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua

A worker works at a smart workshop of a building materials company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua

An automated guided vehicle operates at a workshop of a building materials company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua

A worker works at a workshop of a household goods company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua

An automated guided vehicle operates at a workshop of a building materials company in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua

A robotic arm operates at a workshop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua

An automated guided vehicle operates at a workshop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 28, 2026. In recent years, Beichen District in Tianjin has leveraged technological innovation to upgrade its industries, developing 60 smart factories across sectors including light manufacturing, new materials and high-end equipment. Photo: Xinhua