Chinese automakers showcase latest models at Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg

Visitors view a vehicle of Chinese car brand Omoda during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the booth of Chinese automaker Chery during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor sits in a car of Chinese automaker BAIC during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua

A Terron 9 of Chinese automaker SAIC Maxus is displayed during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors sit in a car at the booth of Chinese automaker BAIC during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors view a car at the booth of Chinese car brand Jaecoo during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor test-drives a vehicle of Chinese automaker Chery during the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 28, 2026. The 9th edition of the Festival of Motoring kicked off on Friday at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Chinese automakers showcase their latest models at the event. Photo: Xinhua