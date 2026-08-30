Kids kick critically endangered snake specimen as father joins; Chinese museum strongly condemns ‘uncivilized’ behavior

Surveillance footage shows a parent picking up a Mangshan pit viper specimen and handing it to a child. (Identifying information has been removed to protect the minor's privacy; only the hands, feet and specimen are visible.) Photo: Courtesy of the National Zoological Museum of China

Surveillance images from the National Zoological Museum of China have sparked online outrage after two children were seen grabbing and kicking endangered animal specimens, while their father picked up the specimens and handed them to the children to play with. The museum said on Saturday that one specimen was damaged, with the incident later trending on Chinese social media and garnering more than 10 million views as of press time.The National Zoological Museum of China told the Global Times on Sunday that it had not had any further contact or communication with the children or their parents following the incident. The museum said it would hold a meeting to discuss the matter and release an official announcement and updates soon on its official platform.In surveillance footage released by the museum, one of the children can be seen taking off a shoe and hitting a specimen.The damaged specimen was a Mangshan pit viper (Protobothrops mangshanensis), also known as the Mangshan iron-head snake. Endemic to China, the species is a national first-class protected wild animal, and its wild population is considered critically endangered.According to the museum, the specimen was donated by Chen Yuanhui, who was bitten by snakes nine times while researching and protecting the endangered species, leaving his middle finger permanently disabled.

The specimen was donated by Chen Yuanhui, who was bitten by snakes nine times while researching and protecting the endangered species, leaving his middle finger permanently disabled. Photo: Courtesy of the National Zoological Museum of China

The damaged specimen has since been repaired by professionals. The museum said its monitoring center had preserved the complete, uninterrupted surveillance footage of the incident and reserved the right to pursue legal action against those involved.The National Zoological Museum of China strongly condemned the conduct, calling it a "typical and egregious case of uncivilized behavior at a museum." The museum stressed that adults should guide children to respect and protect exhibits, rather than joining in or allowing them to damage them.The museum also emphasized its "do not touch" rule is intended not only to protect exhibits but also to ensure the safety of visitors. Animal specimens are not ordinary models or toys, but professional materials with scientific research, collection and educational value. The incident has also prompted public discussion about parents' responsibility to educate and set an example for children in public places.Many netizens criticized the father for failing to stop the children and even joining in the behavior, saying that a child's young age should not excuse touching or kicking exhibits and that adults should intervene when children behave inappropriately.The public criticism echoes the museum's call for parents to teach children to respect exhibits and nature. The National Zoological Museum of China called for "respect for life and awe of nature" to be an important lesson for children visiting museums.