Cliff elevator, cable car system benefit commuting students in SW China's Yunnan

Students wait for cable cars in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Nizhuhe Village is located at the bottom of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in southwest China's Yunnan Province. What separates Nizhuhe Village and the Guanzhai primary school on the mountain top is a vertical drop of over 500 meters. Students living at the canyon bottom used to take nearly half a day to travel from home to school. In 2022, significant changes in the means of local commuting took place upon the completion and opening of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area, which came with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system that were available to local villagers, including students, free of charge. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for them, with police officers and dedicated staff members deployed along the commuting route. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Students take a shuttle vehicle on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Nizhuhe Village is located at the bottom of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in southwest China's Yunnan Province. What separates Nizhuhe Village and the Guanzhai primary school on the mountain top is a vertical drop of over 500 meters. Students living at the canyon bottom used to take nearly half a day to travel from home to school. In 2022, significant changes in the means of local commuting took place upon the completion and opening of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area, which came with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system that were available to local villagers, including students, free of charge. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for them, with police officers and dedicated staff members deployed along the commuting route. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows the Guanzhai primary school on the top of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Nizhuhe Village is located at the bottom of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in southwest China's Yunnan Province. What separates Nizhuhe Village and the Guanzhai primary school on the mountain top is a vertical drop of over 500 meters. Students living at the canyon bottom used to take nearly half a day to travel from home to school. In 2022, significant changes in the means of local commuting took place upon the completion and opening of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area, which came with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system that were available to local villagers, including students, free of charge. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for them, with police officers and dedicated staff members deployed along the commuting route. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Students look at a screen showing the speed and height of a cliff elevator at Nizhu River Grand Canyon in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Nizhuhe Village is located at the bottom of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon in southwest China's Yunnan Province. What separates Nizhuhe Village and the Guanzhai primary school on the mountain top is a vertical drop of over 500 meters. Students living at the canyon bottom used to take nearly half a day to travel from home to school. In 2022, significant changes in the means of local commuting took place upon the completion and opening of the Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area, which came with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system that were available to local villagers, including students, free of charge. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for them, with police officers and dedicated staff members deployed along the commuting route. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)