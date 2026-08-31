China Railway Group races to make gabion baskets to restore road access to mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong

Workers from China Railway Group Limited unload steel bars at a temporary processing site in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Workers from China Railway Group Limited stepped up efforts on Sunday to make steel-reinforced gabion baskets to support the restoration of road access to mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County for rescue operations. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Workers from China Railway Group Limited weld steel-reinforced gabion baskets at a temporary processing site in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Workers from China Railway Group Limited stepped up efforts on Sunday to make steel-reinforced gabion baskets to support the restoration of road access to mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County for rescue operations. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Workers from China Railway Group Limited weld steel-reinforced gabion baskets at a temporary processing site in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Workers from China Railway Group Limited stepped up efforts on Sunday to make steel-reinforced gabion baskets to support the restoration of road access to mudslide-hit areas in Gyirong County for rescue operations. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)