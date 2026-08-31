Rescue forces speed up restoration of G216 national highway leading to Gyirong Port

This photo shows a road clearance operation underway in a section of the G216 national highway from Gyirong Town to Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 30, 2026. China Anneng, a state-owned engineering and rescue enterprise, continued its rescue work on Sunday in an attempt to restore the last few kilometers of damaged section of the G216 national highway leading to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo shows a road clearance operation underway in a section of the G216 national highway from Gyirong Town to Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 30, 2026. China Anneng, a state-owned engineering and rescue enterprise, continued its rescue work on Sunday in an attempt to restore the last few kilometers of damaged section of the G216 national highway leading to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo shows a road clearance operation underway in a section of the G216 national highway from Gyirong Town to Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 30, 2026. China Anneng, a state-owned engineering and rescue enterprise, continued its rescue work on Sunday in an attempt to restore the last few kilometers of damaged section of the G216 national highway leading to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo shows a road clearance operation underway in a section of the G216 national highway from Gyirong Town to Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 30, 2026. China Anneng, a state-owned engineering and rescue enterprise, continued its rescue work on Sunday in an attempt to restore the last few kilometers of damaged section of the G216 national highway leading to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)