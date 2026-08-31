8,115 residents evacuated as severe flooding hits Mohan Town in China's Yunnan

Children are evacuated by firefighters to a temporary shelter in Molong Village of Mohan Town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Mohan Town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, with a reservoir at risk of breaching, authorities said Saturday. Altogether 8,115 residents have been evacuated in emergency by Sunday, and relief items are dispatched to relocations sites to meet people's necessities. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A girl is evacuated by a firefighter to a temporary shelter in Molong Village of Mohan Town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Mohan Town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, with a reservoir at risk of breaching, authorities said Saturday. Altogether 8,115 residents have been evacuated in emergency by Sunday, and relief items are dispatched to relocations sites to meet people's necessities. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Residents have meal at a temporary shelter in Mohan Town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Mohan Town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, with a reservoir at risk of breaching, authorities said Saturday. Altogether 8,115 residents have been evacuated in emergency by Sunday, and relief items are dispatched to relocations sites to meet people's necessities. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo shows a house and farm fields damaged by flood in Molong Village of Mohan Town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 30, 2026. Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Mohan Town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, with a reservoir at risk of breaching, authorities said Saturday. Altogether 8,115 residents have been evacuated in emergency by Sunday, and relief items are dispatched to relocations sites to meet people's necessities. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)