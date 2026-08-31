Tidal bore of Qiantang River attracts tourists in E China's Zhejiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists waiting to view the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)