PHOTO / CHINA
Tidal bore of Qiantang River attracts tourists in E China's Zhejiang
By Xinhua Published: Aug 31, 2026 08:43 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists waiting to view the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists waiting to view the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows tourists watching the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)