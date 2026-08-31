"Magic Forest" charity event for animals held in Estonia

A performer takes part in the "Magic Forest" charity event for animals held at Paite Loomapark in Ida-Viru County, northeastern Estonia, Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Sergei Stepanov/Xinhua)

People visit fluorescent installations during the "Magic Forest" charity event for animals held at Paite Loomapark in Ida-Viru County, northeastern Estonia, Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Sergei Stepanov/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2026 shows illuminated jellyfish-like decorations during the "Magic Forest" charity event for animals held at Paite Loomapark in Ida-Viru County, northeastern Estonia, Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Sergei Stepanov/Xinhua)

A performer takes part in the "Magic Forest" charity event for animals held at Paite Loomapark in Ida-Viru County, northeastern Estonia, Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Sergei Stepanov/Xinhua)