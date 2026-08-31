Newly-built 4G/5G base station put into use at core rescue site in Gyirong

Communication support workers search for damaged optical cables at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. A newly-built 4G/5G base station, approximately 900 meters from the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, was put into use on Sunday, ensuring more stable communication signals at the core rescue site. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Communication support workers search for damaged optical cables at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. A newly-built 4G/5G base station, approximately 900 meters from the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, was put into use on Sunday, ensuring more stable communication signals at the core rescue site. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Communication support workers set up a 4G/5G base station at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. A newly-built 4G/5G base station, approximately 900 meters from the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, was put into use on Sunday, ensuring more stable communication signals at the core rescue site. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A vehicle of the communication operator is pictured at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. A newly-built 4G/5G base station, approximately 900 meters from the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, was put into use on Sunday, ensuring more stable communication signals at the core rescue site. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)