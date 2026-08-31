Rescuers race against time and odds in search of survivors in mudslide-hit Gyirong Port

Rescuers and sniffer dogs search for the missing at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Rescuers are racing against time and the odds in search of survivors after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Rescuers carry out search and rescue operations at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Rescuers are racing against time and the odds in search of survivors after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Mu Dan/Xinhua)

A rescuer and his sniffer dog search for the missing at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Rescuers are racing against time and the odds in search of survivors after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A rescuer and his sniffer dog search for the missing at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Rescuers are racing against time and the odds in search of survivors after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)