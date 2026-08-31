Disinfection operations carried out in mudslide-hit area of Gyirong County

A worker conducts disinfection operations at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Disinfection operations were carried out after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A worker conducts disinfection for rescuers at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Disinfection operations were carried out after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A worker conducts disinfection for rescuers at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Disinfection operations were carried out after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Workers conduct disinfection operations at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. Disinfection operations were carried out after a devastating mudslide, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit the border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)