Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event held in Canada

People participate in the Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event at Robson Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 30, 2026. Hundreds of people of different ages took part in the annual Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event here on Sunday. The outdoor event brought together dance enthusiasts and beginners to enjoy Latin-style music and dancing. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event at Robson Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 30, 2026. Hundreds of people of different ages took part in the annual Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event here on Sunday. The outdoor event brought together dance enthusiasts and beginners to enjoy Latin-style music and dancing. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event at Robson Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 30, 2026. Hundreds of people of different ages took part in the annual Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event here on Sunday. The outdoor event brought together dance enthusiasts and beginners to enjoy Latin-style music and dancing. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in the Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event at Robson Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 30, 2026. Hundreds of people of different ages took part in the annual Sunday Afternoon Salsa and Bachata event here on Sunday. The outdoor event brought together dance enthusiasts and beginners to enjoy Latin-style music and dancing. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)