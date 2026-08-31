Rescuers strive to restore vital access route to Gyirong Port

This aerial drone photo shows an excavator repairing a section of national highway G216 in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 31, 2026. Rescuers with China Anneng are carrying out clearing and restoration operations on the damaged road sections, striving to restore the vital access route to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial drone photo shows excavators repairing a section of national highway G216 in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 31, 2026. Rescuers with China Anneng are carrying out clearing and restoration operations on the damaged road sections, striving to restore the vital access route to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial drone photo shows excavators repairing a section of national highway G216 in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 31, 2026. Rescuers with China Anneng are carrying out clearing and restoration operations on the damaged road sections, striving to restore the vital access route to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial drone photo shows excavators repairing a section of national highway G216 in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 31, 2026. Rescuers with China Anneng are carrying out clearing and restoration operations on the damaged road sections, striving to restore the vital access route to Gyirong Port. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)