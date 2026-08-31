Drone light show illuminates China-Zambia people-to-people exchanges

A formation of drones depicts an image themed on China-Zambia friendship at a drone light show marking China-Zambia people-to-people exchanges in Lusaka, Zambia, on Aug. 29, 2026. Hundreds of synchronized drones on Saturday night lit up the skies of Lusaka, the Zambian capital, to mark the China-Zambia people-to-people exchanges. The drone light show featured a series of aerial visuals depicting landmark projects including the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, national flags of the two countries, and some of Zambia's unique tourism attractions. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

Hundreds of synchronized drones on Saturday night lit up the skies of Lusaka, the Zambian capital, to mark the China-Zambia people-to-people exchanges.The drone light show featured a series of aerial visuals depicting landmark projects including the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, national flags of the two countries, and some of Zambia's unique tourism attractions.The synchronized display, accompanied by music and illuminated in brilliant colors, drew cheers and applause from the audience, creating a lively atmosphere at the event.Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing said China-Zambia cooperation has made remarkable headway in mining, energy and commodity trade over the past years, and the enduring friendship shines through vibrant cultural exchanges."Upholding a people-centered development philosophy, China and Zambia will continue to deepen practical science and technology cooperation. We will leverage technological innovation to support Zambia's modernization drive, bring concrete benefits to Zambian communities," Han said.Patrick Kangwa, secretary to Zambia's cabinet, said the event brought together friendship, culture and technological innovation in celebrating the longstanding relationship between the two countries."It is more than an impressive display of technology, but a demonstration of how technology can become a powerful platform for culture, diplomacy and tourism storytelling," he added.