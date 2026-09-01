"La Corda" festival marked in Paterna, Spain

People set off rockets during the traditional "La Corda" festival in Paterna, Spain, Aug. 31, 2026. La Corda is a traditional pyrotechnic festival with a long history in Paterna. During the event, participants wearing protective gear set off more than 70,000 rockets along the city's closed-off main street, filling the area with sparks and smoke. Paterna is also known as the "City of Fire" for its longstanding pyrotechnic tradition. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

People set off rockets during the traditional "La Corda" festival in Paterna, Spain, Aug. 31, 2026. La Corda is a traditional pyrotechnic festival with a long history in Paterna. During the event, participants wearing protective gear set off more than 70,000 rockets along the city's closed-off main street, filling the area with sparks and smoke. Paterna is also known as the "City of Fire" for its longstanding pyrotechnic tradition. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

People set off rockets during the traditional "La Corda" festival in Paterna, Spain, Aug. 31, 2026. La Corda is a traditional pyrotechnic festival with a long history in Paterna. During the event, participants wearing protective gear set off more than 70,000 rockets along the city's closed-off main street, filling the area with sparks and smoke. Paterna is also known as the "City of Fire" for its longstanding pyrotechnic tradition. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

People set off rockets during the traditional "La Corda" festival in Paterna, Spain, Aug. 31, 2026. La Corda is a traditional pyrotechnic festival with a long history in Paterna. During the event, participants wearing protective gear set off more than 70,000 rockets along the city's closed-off main street, filling the area with sparks and smoke. Paterna is also known as the "City of Fire" for its longstanding pyrotechnic tradition. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)