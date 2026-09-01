This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2026 shows the White House behind a barrier in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum restraint following the resumption of hostilities over the weekend between the United States and Iran, his spokesperson said Monday."The resumption of exchange of fire between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran is very regrettable, to say the very least," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson."Again, Secretary General urges everyone maximum restraint. He encourages a return to diplomatic activity, to diplomatic talks that would lead to a settlement, to help restore stability and confidence in the region," he said.