62-day summer travel rush officially concludes in China

Passengers wait for their trains at the platform of Changzhou Railway Station in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 31, 2026. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Monday. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

Passengers wait to board a train at the platform of Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 31, 2026. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Monday. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a bullet train running in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 31, 2026. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Monday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Passengers wait to check in at the waiting room of Shijiazhuang Railway Station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 31, 2026. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Monday. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)