PHOTO / WORLD
Preview of exhibition marking 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks held in New York
By Xinhua Published: Sep 01, 2026 10:34 AM
A person views an exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the United States, on Aug. 31, 2026. A preview of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A person views an exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the United States, on Aug. 31, 2026. A preview of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People view an exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the United States, on Aug. 31, 2026. A preview of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People view an exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the United States, on Aug. 31, 2026. A preview of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)



People view an exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the United States, on Aug. 31, 2026. A preview of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People view an exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the United States, on Aug. 31, 2026. A preview of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)