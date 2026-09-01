Notting Hill Carnival held in London

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2026. Originating in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2026. Originating in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2026. Originating in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2026. Originating in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Li Ying)