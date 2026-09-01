Dog frisbee competition held in Warsaw, Poland

A dog leaps to catch a flying disc during a dog frisbee competition in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 30, 2026. The event was held from Aug. 28 to 30 at Wilanow Beach in Warsaw. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A dog leaps to catch a flying disc during a dog frisbee competition in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 30, 2026. The event was held from Aug. 28 to 30 at Wilanow Beach in Warsaw. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A dog leaps to catch a flying disc during a dog frisbee competition in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 30, 2026. The event was held from Aug. 28 to 30 at Wilanow Beach in Warsaw. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A dog leaps to catch a flying disc during a dog frisbee competition in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 30, 2026. The event was held from Aug. 28 to 30 at Wilanow Beach in Warsaw. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)