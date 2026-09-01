Fresh banana exports to China lift incomes in NW Cambodia's border province

Workers wash fresh bananas at the packing factory of a Chinese-invested banana farm in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia on Aug. 30, 2026. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

Lak Sineth, a 29-year-old single mother in Cambodia's northwestern Oddar Meanchey province, has seen her livelihood transformed since she began working at a local banana plantation in 2022.The plantation, operated by Longfruiter Anlong Veng Oddar Meanchey Agriculture Park Co., Ltd., is close to the border with Thailand. The company currently cultivates the yellow Cavendish banana variety across roughly 530 hectares in the Anlong Veng district, providing steady employment for more than 800 residents.Now a banana packing team leader, Sineth recalls starting with next to nothing. Her steady income has since allowed her to secure a baseline of financial stability and invest in her future."After coming to work at this banana plantation, I could afford my own land and other valuable possessions," Sineth told Xinhua on Sunday. "My life has been much better than before."Cheat Chumpou, a 24-year-old banana washer, shared a similar perspective. Ever since she joined the factory, her financial situation has improved significantly thanks to the stable wages and supportive environment.Before securing this job, Chumpou lived with her parents, who are farmers. She recalled that their livelihood was incredibly difficult, and they frequently lived hand-to-mouth."I want to thank the Chinese investors for investing in Cambodia," she said. "It has created many jobs and made life much better for Cambodian people."Oeun Samkeary, the factory's 30-year-old production manager, noted that this yellow banana is a unique variety in Cambodia, standing out for its superior quality and taste compared to local options.Samkeary added that the company's export volumes to China have grown steadily. Shipments rose from 24,000 tonnes in 2024 to more than 34,000 tonnes in 2025. So far in 2026, the company has already exported 22,000 tonnes to the Chinese market."Looking ahead for the rest of 2026, I think exports will keep rising due to growing demand and our newly expanded cultivation area in Cambodia," he said. "The cultivation of this yellow banana and its direct export to China have generated income for local people through job creation."Cambodia's yellow banana exports have maintained vigorous momentum since 2019, when China first permitted direct shipments from the country.Thong Mengdavid, deputy director of the China-ASEAN Studies Center at the Cambodia University of Technology and Science, said that China serves as the primary growth engine for Cambodia's commercial banana industry, absorbing roughly 95 percent of the country's total fresh yellow banana exports."Access to China's massive consumer base has transformed local banana farming into a modern, export-driven agribusiness," he told Xinhua. "This generates stable year-round employment, facilitates technology transfers, and upgrades infrastructure for thousands of rural farming communities."Yellow bananas are among five Cambodian fresh fruits that currently enjoy direct access to the Chinese market, alongside mangoes, Pailin longans, coconuts, and durians.

Workers wash fresh bananas at the packing factory of a Chinese-invested banana farm in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia on Aug. 30, 2026. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)