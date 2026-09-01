11th annual Dino Fest held in Los Angeles, US

People visit the centerpiece of the Dinosaur Hall at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County during the 11th annual Dino Fest in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 30, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

A child looks at the fossilized dinosaur bones at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County during the 11th annual Dino Fest in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 30, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

People look at fossilized dinosaur bones at the Dinosaur Hall of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County during the 11th annual Dino Fest in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 30, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

People visit the centerpiece of the Dinosaur Hall at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County during the 11th annual Dino Fest in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Aug. 30, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)