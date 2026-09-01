China’s legitimate rights, interests in Venezuela must be safeguarded: FM on reported US plan for Venezuelan oilfields

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Cooperation between China and Venezuela is protected by international law and the UN Charter, and that China's legitimate rights and interests in Venezuela must be safeguarded, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, in response to a question about reported US plans involving Venezuelan oilfields previously operated by Chinese companies.Reuters reported on Monday that US oil company North American Blue Energy Partners would take over several Venezuelan oilfields previously controlled by five Chinese companies and a Russian firm, as part of a broader oil production agreement with Venezuela announced by US President Donald Trump. The report said some of the projects had been operated by Chinese companies, including Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corp.At a regular press briefing in Beijing, Guo said that China has noted the relevant reports. "China has consistently maintained that relations between countries should be handled in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and that economic and trade cooperation between countries should follow the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation," the spokesperson said.Global Times