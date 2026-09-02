Egypt showcases blend of ancient, modern civilizations

Tourists ride camels at the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt, April 9, 2026. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. From the pyramids that have stood for millennia to its bustling modern cities, the ancient and the contemporary intertwine across the country, reflecting a civilization that has endured through the ages. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 29, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. From the pyramids that have stood for millennia to its bustling modern cities, the ancient and the contemporary intertwine across the country, reflecting a civilization that has endured through the ages. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2026 shows a street view in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. From the pyramids that have stood for millennia to its bustling modern cities, the ancient and the contemporary intertwine across the country, reflecting a civilization that has endured through the ages. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 29, 2026 shows a city view in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. From the pyramids that have stood for millennia to its bustling modern cities, the ancient and the contemporary intertwine across the country, reflecting a civilization that has endured through the ages. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 30, 2026 shows a city view in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. From the pyramids that have stood for millennia to its bustling modern cities, the ancient and the contemporary intertwine across the country, reflecting a civilization that has endured through the ages. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2026 shows the iconic tower in the Central Business District (CBD) in the new administrative capital of Egypt, east of Cairo, Egypt. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. From the pyramids that have stood for millennia to its bustling modern cities, the ancient and the contemporary intertwine across the country, reflecting a civilization that has endured through the ages. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)