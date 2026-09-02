On-site medical rounds, disinfection carried out in mudslide-hit Gyirong

A military health worker disinfects a helicopter in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. Health workers from the Xizang military authority carried out on-site medical rounds and disinfection on Tuesday to ensure fundamental medical needs of the rescuers and the locals. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A military health worker hands over medicines to a local at a village in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. Health workers from the Xizang military authority carried out on-site medical rounds and disinfection on Tuesday to ensure fundamental medical needs of the rescuers and the locals. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A military health worker measures blood pressure for a local at a village in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. Health workers from the Xizang military authority carried out on-site medical rounds and disinfection on Tuesday to ensure fundamental medical needs of the rescuers and the locals. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Military health workers check water quality in Gyirong Town, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. Health workers from the Xizang military authority carried out on-site medical rounds and disinfection on Tuesday to ensure fundamental medical needs of the rescuers and the locals. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)