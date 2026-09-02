Tianjin-Weifang High-speed Railway enters track-laying phase

Staff members from China Railway 21st Bureau Group Corporation Limited carry out a continuous welded rail installation task for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway at the Dongying South Railway Station in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2026. The construction of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway entered the track-laying phase on Tuesday, with continuous welded rail installation tasks starting respectively from Dongying South Railway Station and Binzhou Railway Station on the day. Connecting Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway belongs to a greater high-speed rail artery network consisting eight vertical lines and eight horizontal lines in the country. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members from China Railway 21st Bureau Group Corporation Limited carry out a continuous welded rail installation task for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway at the Dongying South Railway Station in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2026. The construction of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway entered the track-laying phase on Tuesday, with continuous welded rail installation tasks starting respectively from Dongying South Railway Station and Binzhou Railway Station on the day. Connecting Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway belongs to a greater high-speed rail artery network consisting eight vertical lines and eight horizontal lines in the country. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members from China Railway 21st Bureau Group Corporation Limited carry out a continuous welded rail installation task for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway at the Dongying South Railway Station in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2026. The construction of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway entered the track-laying phase on Tuesday, with continuous welded rail installation tasks starting respectively from Dongying South Railway Station and Binzhou Railway Station on the day. Connecting Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway belongs to a greater high-speed rail artery network consisting eight vertical lines and eight horizontal lines in the country. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members from China Railway 21st Bureau Group Corporation Limited carry out a continuous welded rail installation task for the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway at the Dongying South Railway Station in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2026. The construction of the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway entered the track-laying phase on Tuesday, with continuous welded rail installation tasks starting respectively from Dongying South Railway Station and Binzhou Railway Station on the day. Connecting Binhai Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality and Weifang North Station in east China's Shandong Province with a total length of approximately 349 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Tianjin-Weifang High-Speed Railway belongs to a greater high-speed rail artery network consisting eight vertical lines and eight horizontal lines in the country. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)