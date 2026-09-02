Rescuers safeguard livestock and property in mudslide-hit Gyirong

A rescuer feeds poultry at a villager's home in mudslide-affected Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. A deadly mudslide, caused by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal on Aug. 26, 2026, led to interruption of roads, communication and power around the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County. Saleb Township of the county is close to the source of this mudslide disaster, and residents of three villages in the township have been quickly evacuated to safe areas after the disaster. However, the villagers are worried about their poultry, livestock and farmland. Rescuers from the Saleb Township went to the evacuated villages at regular intervals every day to help the villagers feed their poultry and livestock, patrol the villages, and safeguard their property. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Rescuers prepare to feed a dog at a villager's home in mudslide-affected Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. A deadly mudslide, caused by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal on Aug. 26, 2026, led to interruption of roads, communication and power around the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County. Saleb Township of the county is close to the source of this mudslide disaster, and residents of three villages in the township have been quickly evacuated to safe areas after the disaster. However, the villagers are worried about their poultry, livestock and farmland. Rescuers from the Saleb Township went to the evacuated villages at regular intervals every day to help the villagers feed their poultry and livestock, patrol the villages, and safeguard their property. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Rescuers check on a greenhouse in mudslide-affected Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. A deadly mudslide, caused by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal on Aug. 26, 2026, led to interruption of roads, communication and power around the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County. Saleb Township of the county is close to the source of this mudslide disaster, and residents of three villages in the township have been quickly evacuated to safe areas after the disaster. However, the villagers are worried about their poultry, livestock and farmland. Rescuers from the Saleb Township went to the evacuated villages at regular intervals every day to help the villagers feed their poultry and livestock, patrol the villages, and safeguard their property. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A rescuer makes a phone call to give an update on the rescue in mudslide-affected Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 1, 2026. A deadly mudslide, caused by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal on Aug. 26, 2026, led to interruption of roads, communication and power around the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County. Saleb Township of the county is close to the source of this mudslide disaster, and residents of three villages in the township have been quickly evacuated to safe areas after the disaster. However, the villagers are worried about their poultry, livestock and farmland. Rescuers from the Saleb Township went to the evacuated villages at regular intervals every day to help the villagers feed their poultry and livestock, patrol the villages, and safeguard their property. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)